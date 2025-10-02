Still Mostly Sunny, Dry and Very Warm Thursday

High pressure remains in control through the end of the week, and we'll stay sunny, dry and unseasonably warm. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies through the weekend into early next week. That's excellent news for the opening of the fall meet out at Keeneland but will only serve to deepen our ongoing drought. There is a chance (not great) for a few showers and storms next Tuesday. Cooler highs in the 70s will follow.