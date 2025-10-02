Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Still Mostly Sunny, Dry and Very Warm Thursday

The Pattern Persists into the Weekend
slot0.jpg
weather
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
Posted

High pressure remains in control through the end of the week, and we'll stay sunny, dry and unseasonably warm. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies through the weekend into early next week. That's excellent news for the opening of the fall meet out at Keeneland but will only serve to deepen our ongoing drought. There is a chance (not great) for a few showers and storms next Tuesday. Cooler highs in the 70s will follow.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18