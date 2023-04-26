Still Quiet Midweek

Wednesday is the last quiet day we'll see for a while as active weather fires back up to wrap up the week. Expect partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s, southern counties will top out in the low 70s. The first of what will be multiple rounds of showers and storms rolls in Thursday. We'll see showers developing late in the morning and continuing into the afternoon with extensive cloud cover and highs still in the 60s. Showers and storms will continue on and off the rest of the weekend, we'll need to watch for heavy rain at times with about 1" to 2"+ expected. If you're looking for a break in the action Saturday will be your best bet. Another shot of colder air follows with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s early next week.

