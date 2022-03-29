Still Quiet Tuesday

Buckle up, your StormTracker forecast is about to get active. We're in for a round of windy and unsettled weather midweek. Tuesday will bring more cloud cover and stay chilly with mostly cloudy skies, highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and isolated showers/sprinkles possible. A strong southerly flow sets up Wednesday and the wind will really start to crank up, expect gusts in the 35 to 45+ mph range in the afternoon and evening. Secure any loose items in your yard, this is spring trampoline launching weather. A round of severe storms out west will race east Wednesday night, losing steam as it goes but strong storms (damaging wind) will be possible overnight into early Thursday morning. Highs will soar to the upper 70s Wednesday (Lexington's record high is 83°) then fall closer to 60° Thursday with lingering, wrap around showers much of the day.