Still Showery, Gloomy and Cool Monday

A stalled out upper low will keep gloomy weather locked in Monday with mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers, isolated afternoon t-showers and well below normal highs in the upper 50s. That low gradually starts to pull away Tuesday, expect more sunshine with the rain finally relenting and milder highs in the upper 60s. We'll see increasing clouds Wednesday with near normal highs in the low 70s and a few showers firing along a cold front Thursday.