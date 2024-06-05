Still Steamy and Unsettled Midweek

We're in for another warm, muggy, mostly cloudy, and unsettled day Wednesday. Expect on and off showers and storms through the day with highs in the low 80s. Like yesterday, severe storms aren't expected but watch for slow moving storms with gusty wind and heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding. A cold front tracks through Thursday and we'll start to dry out with mostly sunny skies and highs still in the low 80s. Cooler and much more comfortable air (less humid) filters in Friday kicking off the weekend with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

