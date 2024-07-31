Watch Now
Still Steamy and Unsettled Wednesday

Pattern Persists Thursday, Friday
We're stuck in a steamy and unsettled summer rut. Expect highs around 90° with the heat index closer to triple digits Wednesday. A few showers and storms may fire through the day but the main round of strong to severe storms (damaging wind & heavy rain) will dive south this evening and wash out overnight. Expect more of the same Thursday and Friday. Stay weather aware!

