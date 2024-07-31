Still Steamy and Unsettled Wednesday

We're stuck in a steamy and unsettled summer rut. Expect highs around 90° with the heat index closer to triple digits Wednesday. A few showers and storms may fire through the day but the main round of strong to severe storms (damaging wind & heavy rain) will dive south this evening and wash out overnight. Expect more of the same Thursday and Friday. Stay weather aware!
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.