Still Steamy Midweek

We're in for a warm and muggy Wednesday with highs right around average, in the mid 80s. Watch for scattered showers and storms developing in the heat of the day as a cold front settles in and briefly stalls close to the Ohio River. A few strong to severe storms (wind) will be possible, mainly north of I-64. Low pressure spins up and rides east along the front Thursday pushing a more significant slug of moisture our way. Numerous showers and storms with locally heavy rain will dominate the day and highs will fall to the upper 70s. The good news, we'll clear out, dry out and drop the higher humidity for an unseasonably cool but quiet Independence Day weekend.