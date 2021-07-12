Still Stormy and Steamy Monday

It's a new week but we're still stuck in that same stagnant, stormy, summer pattern. Expect rounds of showers and storms to continue on and off Monday through midweek. A few strong to severe storms will be possible especially during the afternoon/evening but heavy rain remains the primary threat with localized flash flooding possible. Highs will stay slightly below average, in the low to mid 80s and muggy air hangs in there too!
Posted at 3:57 AM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 03:57:16-04
