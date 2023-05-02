Still Stuck in a Below Normal Rut

That Great Lakes low still dominates your StormTracker forecast Tuesday with well below normal highs in the 50s and a gusty (25 to 30 mph) west wind. We'll start out with sunshine but end up mostly cloudy later in the day with a few afternoon/evening showers possible, especially northeast. Lingering cloud cover and windy conditions will limit the chance for frost but lows will drop to the mid to upper 30s in spots Wednesday morning. Wednesday looks partly to mostly sunny and still breezy but also shower free as high pressure takes over. Mostly clear skies, light wind and lows in the upper 30s will give a slightly better chance for patchy frost Thursday morning. After that we're off to the races with highs warming into the 60s and 70s heading into your Derby weekend but also a rising chance for showers and a few t-showers to start it off.

