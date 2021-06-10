Still Stuck in that Soggy and Unsettled Rut

Thursday will see no change to the wet and stormy pattern we've been trapped in for days, expect more scattered showers and storms developing with torrential rain the primary threat. Localized flooding is possible. We'll see one last push of showers, storms and heavy rain Friday before that stubborn upper low finally slinks off toward the east coast. A weekend cold front will extend a few showers and storms into Saturday/Sunday but the overall trend will be sunnier, hotter and less active. Highs will climb from the low to mid 80s.