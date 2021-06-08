Still Stuck on Unsettled

Our warm, muggy and unsettled pattern remains locked in Tuesday as low pressure to our northwest slowly crawls toward the Great Lakes. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies, highs in the low to mid 80s and more scattered showers and storms. The most widespread development cranks up Tuesday afternoon/evening with locally heavy rain the primary threat. A cold front tracking our way later this weekend should break this stagnant setup. The problem with that, we'll see additional showers and storms firing on and off Wednesday through Saturday. Sunny and rain free June days at the pool are going to be hard to come by this week.