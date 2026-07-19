Still Summery Sunday

Changes are coming! The first of 2 cool fronts arrives today. It's still going to be hot and humid, but the mugginess will come down a bit later this afternoon.

There will be some thunderstorms around today. You may see a few storms today. They will be pretty isolated early, but a broken line of storms is possible this afternoon ahead of the front.

Monday will be a typical summer day with a normal amount of heat and humidity. The big front arrives Tuesday and behind it cooler and much less humid air gives us a September preview.

The big front on Tuesday may also be accompanied by some bigger thunderstorms which we'll keep you informed of early this week.