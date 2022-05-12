Still Summery Thursday

Watch
Posted at 3:51 AM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 04:22:29-04

Lexington hit 87° Wednesday, our warmest high of the year so far and well above average. That trend continues Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. We're caught between a retrograding upper low over the Carolina coast and an approaching trough way out west. This squeeze play will start to break down the summery ridge we've been under much of this week. We're still sunny Friday with slightly lower highs in the low 80s. A few afternoon showers and storms will be possible, mainly across eastern counties. An approaching cold front will spark scattered showers and t-showers Saturday afternoon, overnight into Sunday morning. We'll probably see another round with the actual frontal passage Sunday night, a few may be strong to severe. Highs will cool down, just not all that much with mid to upper 70s early next week.

