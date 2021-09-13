Still Summery to Start the Week

If you're enjoying our September round of summerish warmth we have a couple of afternoons left before active and slightly cooler weather fires up midweek. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with above average highs in the mid to upper 80s Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will slowly settle south and kick up scattered showers and storms Wednesday into Thursday. Highs will fall closer to average, around 80° then slowly rise back into the mid 80s this weekend.