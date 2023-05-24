Still Summery Wednesday

We're in for another day with highs edging into the low 80s and plenty of sunshine Wednesday. A cold front will drop south overnight briefly bumping up cloud cover and sparking isolated showers, mainly over northern counties late Wednesday evening. Behind the front, a shot of cooler air with Thursday's highs about 10° cooler in the low 70s. Your Memorial Day weekend is still looking good, expect highs in the 70s with partly sunny skies. We'll need to watch our southeastern counties for a few showers Saturday and Sunday.

