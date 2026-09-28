High pressure dominates to start off the week, and we'll enjoy sunshine and highs in the upper 70s Monday, another spectacular early fall day! As the high slides east the wind shifts to a southerly flow, and we'll see the mercury rising. Highs will top out around 80° Tuesday and jump to the upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday. The good news, we'll stay mostly to partly sunny and dry. A slow-moving frontal system will ramp up clouds and rain for the weekend and cool it back down.
Still Sunny and Spectacular Monday
Warmer Midweek, Wetter and Cooler this Weekend
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