Still Sunny and Unseasonably Warm Monday

We're in for a spectacular start to the work week with well above normal highs in the low to mid 70s and mostly sunny skies. Take advantage of it! A warm front lifts north Tuesday, keeping us in the 70s but also increasing cloud cover and sparking a few showers. Watch for a round of strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon, evening as a potent cold front crashes the party. After the front passes, temperatures crash with much colder air and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s Thursday. Lows will drop to the mid to upper 30s.