Still Sunny and Unseasonably Warm Thursday

A cool front tracking south will kick the wind back to the north/northwest Thursday and pump the brakes on our warmup. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs holding in the upper 70s to around 80°. Friday will end up much the same. This weekend, all eyes are on the gulf coast with hurricane Isaias set to make landfall Friday night. It will slowly track north and the remnant low will bring tropical moisture with it. The timing is terrible with the first showers developing down south Saturday afternoon; rain could impact the UK game at Kroger Field Saturday night. It will also be beneficial since we've slowly been sliding back into a drought. Watch for widespread showers and a few thunderstorms Saturday night through Sunday with high falling back into the 70s.