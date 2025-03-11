Spectacular weather continues Tuesday with well above normal highs in the low to mid 70s and plenty of sunshine. A dry cold front will drop south and briefly stall overnight and push back north as a warm front Wednesday. We won't see much from it with more sunshine and highs still in the 70s midweek. A persistent southwest flow ahead of and approaching weekend system keeps the warmth flowing but watch for a round of strong storms, heavy rain and gusty wind Friday night into Saturday as a cold front tracks our way.
Still Sunny and Unseasonably Warm Tuesday
Showers and Storms Likely this Weekend
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.