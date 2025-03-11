Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Still Sunny and Unseasonably Warm Tuesday

Showers and Storms Likely this Weekend
slot0.jpg
weather
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
Posted

Spectacular weather continues Tuesday with well above normal highs in the low to mid 70s and plenty of sunshine. A dry cold front will drop south and briefly stall overnight and push back north as a warm front Wednesday. We won't see much from it with more sunshine and highs still in the 70s midweek. A persistent southwest flow ahead of and approaching weekend system keeps the warmth flowing but watch for a round of strong storms, heavy rain and gusty wind Friday night into Saturday as a cold front tracks our way.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18