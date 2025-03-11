Still Sunny and Unseasonably Warm Tuesday

Spectacular weather continues Tuesday with well above normal highs in the low to mid 70s and plenty of sunshine. A dry cold front will drop south and briefly stall overnight and push back north as a warm front Wednesday. We won't see much from it with more sunshine and highs still in the 70s midweek. A persistent southwest flow ahead of and approaching weekend system keeps the warmth flowing but watch for a round of strong storms, heavy rain and gusty wind Friday night into Saturday as a cold front tracks our way.