Still Sunny and Warm Monday

We're staying dry and unseasonably warm this week as high pressure dominates. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs consistently in the mid to upper 70s, well above normal for late October. Change is on the way later in the weekend with a rain chance on the rise as we edge into November and daylight saving time ends. Hopefully we can keep it dry Saturday for Halloween trick or treaters.
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