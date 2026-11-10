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Still Sunny and Warm Tuesday

Enjoy it While You Can
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Another unseasonably warm and sunny day is on the way Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s, pushing 70°. Enjoy it while you can! We're still in the 60s Veterans Day but we'll see increasing clouds with a few showers and storms firing up late Wednesday. Rain showers are likely Thursday with highs falling to around 50°. Colder air continues to pour into the Commonwealth this weekend, expect highs bottoming out in the 40s Friday with sprinkles and flurries possible. As clouds clear Saturday and Sunday could bring a hard freeze with lows in the upper 20s.

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Positively LEX 18

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