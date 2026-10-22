Beautiful fall days keep rolling through the end of the week. We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to around 70° Thursday and Friday. Friday morning lows will drop to the mid to upper 30s, patchy frost is possible. This weekend brings more of the same, just a little warmer. Sunshine dominates with highs climbing into the low to mid 70s Saturday and Sunday.
Still Sunny, Dry and Spectacular Thursday
More of the Same this Weekend
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