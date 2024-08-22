Still Sunny Thursday

High pressure keeps the spectacular weather rolling with plenty of sunshine and a weekend warm up on the way. Thursday will be another wonderful afternoon, low humidity with warmer highs edging into the low 80s. As the high shifts toward the east coast the wind will shift from the southeast to the southwest. We'll keep mostly sunny and dry conditions but see highs rising into the upper 80s Friday and settle in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday.
