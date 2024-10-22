Still Sunny, Warm and Dry Tuesday

High pressure stays in control Tuesday, we're in for another sunny day with above normal highs in the upper 70s near 80°. Wednesday, expect more of the same. A late day cold front will push through and while it won't bring rain it will cool us down to near normal Thursday, in the upper 60s. Friday will rapidly warm back to the upper 70s before another front sparks a few Friday night, Saturday morning showers and drops high back to the 60s Saturday.