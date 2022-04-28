Still Unseasonably Cool Thursday

Our late April cool spell continues with highs in the 60s Thursday and Friday, Lexington's normal high is in the low 70s, so we're not that far off. Expect increasing cloud cover Thursday but we should be able to keep it dry. That changes into the weekend as a slow moving system throws multiple fronts our way. Unsettled weather will dominate with rounds of showers and storms on and off starting Friday and continuing into early next week. We'll also see a warming trend with highs rising into the 70s and staying there through the middle of next week.