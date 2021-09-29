Still Unseasonably Warm Midweek

These are days to take full advantage of because we have significant change on the way soon! Wednesday through Friday look spectacular, mostly to partly sunny, dry and warm with above average highs. We'll top out in the low to mid 80s midweek and slowly drop to around 80° Thursday and into the upper 70s to start the weekend. This stagnant pattern flips with shower and storm chances creeping in Saturday, peaking Sunday and Monday and lingering into early next week.