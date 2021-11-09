Still Unseasonably Warm Tuesday

Take advantage of the next couple of afternoons, we've got wetter, unsettled and eventually much chillier weather headed our way later this week. Tuesday will start out mostly sunny then cloud up a bit as a cold front drops south, stalls and drifts back north as a warm front midweek. Watch for isolated showers mainly north of I-64 Tuesday evening. A stronger front will throw widespread showers and a gusty (25-35 mph) south wind our way Veterans Day. Highs will fall from around 70° Tuesday to the 60s Wednesday/Thursday then tumble into the 50s & 40s this weekend. It'll be cold enough by Sunday night that we may mix a few snow showers in with late weekend rain showers that will develop.