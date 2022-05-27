Still Unsettled Friday

Friday will be our third day in a row with active weather but Thursday was the peak. Expect scattered showers and isolated t-showers developing Friday morning and continuing into the afternoon as low pressure finally pulls east and out of here. It'll be breezy and cool with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. After that, we are primed for liftoff into a spectacular Memorial Day weekend. Highs pressure takes over Saturday and dominates into early next week. We'll end up partly sunny and in the 70s Saturday. Sunday into Memorial Day will see loads of sunshine and above average highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s. Lexington's warmest Memorial Day on record is in the low 90s. With a strong south/southwest flow and humidity nudging up the unofficial start to summer will feel very much like we're already in it!