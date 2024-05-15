Still Unsettled Midweek

Wednesday remains unsettled as low pressure slowly spins east. Expect scattered showers and t-showers with locally heavy rain, extensive cloud cover will keep highs in the mid 70s. Thursday brings a brief break, partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s but watch for isolated late day showers and storms as a warm front lifts north. More widespread showers and storms will start off the weekend with a low severe threat but heavy rain possible again.

