Wednesday remains unsettled as low pressure slowly spins east. Expect scattered showers and t-showers with locally heavy rain, extensive cloud cover will keep highs in the mid 70s. Thursday brings a brief break, partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s but watch for isolated late day showers and storms as a warm front lifts north. More widespread showers and storms will start off the weekend with a low severe threat but heavy rain possible again.
Still Unsettled Midweek
Another Round of Showers and Storms to Start the Weekend
Posted at 4:17 AM, May 15, 2024
