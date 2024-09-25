Still Unsettled Midweek but Severe Threat Diminished

The severe threat simmers down midweek but we'll still see scattered showers and t-showers with a cold front slowly pushing east. Beyond the continued rain chance, expect plenty of cloud cover and highs in the mid 70s Wednesday. That front stalls Thursday and remains the focus for more showers and occasional t-showers with highs in the mid to upper 70s. More widespread (and heavy at times) rain with embedded strong storms develops Friday as what's left of Helene drifts northwest across Tennessee and stalls near western Kentucky, highs will stay in the 70s with 30 to 40 mph wind gusts. That remnant low will hang on into the weekend keeping it unsettled and showery. Rainfall through Sunday will range from 2" to 4" with isolated 5" totals possible south/southwest, we'll need to watch for localized flooding early in the weekend.