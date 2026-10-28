Still Very Warm and Dry Midweek

Our run of very warm and very dry late October days keeps on keeping all the way through the end of the month. Expect morning clouds to give way to afternoon sunshine Wednesday with highs once again topping out in the mid 70s, right around 10° above normal. We'll edge into the upper 70s Thursday and Friday with some pushing 80°, still mostly sunny and dry. This will be an ideal start for the Breeders' Cup out at Keeneland. Saturday will see increasing clouds with isolated late day showers possible; we should be able to keep it dry for Halloween trick or treaters. Showers and storms are likely to wrap up the weekend and start off November with much needed rain and much cooler air inbound next week.