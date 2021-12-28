Still Very Warm Tuesday

Lexington topped out at 68° Monday, missing a record high only by two degrees and starting off the post-Christmas work week absolutely balmy. We're still unseasonably warm Tuesday thanks to a gusty (25-35 mph) S/SE wind. Expect highs to soar to the mid to upper 60s but also watch for more widespread showers, especially into the afternoon and evening. A cold front will drop in and slow down overnight into Wednesday sparking a round of gusty showers and t-showers and extending the chance for lingering showers and t-showers (another round) late Wednesday into Wednesday night. Heavy rain is possible, we'll see amounts ranging from 0.5" on the low end up to 2" to 3" on the high end with localized flooding possible.