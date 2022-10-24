Still Warm and Dry Monday

Lexington has only picked up 0.32" of rain in the last 42 days. To say we're parched is an understatement. We finally have a chance for rain on the way but before we get there, one more very warm and dry afternoon. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies Monday with highs in the upper 70s thanks to a continued southerly wind. A cold front sweeps east Tuesday night with a round of gusty showers and t-showers along it, most likely in the late afternoon/evening. Expect a tenth up to a half inch of rain, barely dinging the drought. Highs will take a hit, falling from the upper 70s Tuesday to the upper 50s Wednesday with lingering clouds and morning showers.