Our on and off shower and storm chance keeps cycling up and down the rest of the week. Expect a partly sunny and muggy Thursday with highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms will develop ahead of an approaching cold front with a few in the morning but most aren't likely until late afternoon/evening. Friday will see our lowest chance for active weather with isolated showers and storms and a fairly quiet start to the weekend. Take advantage of it! More widespread rounds of showers, storms and heavy rain are heading our way the rest of the weekend.
Still Warm and Muggy Thursday
Showers and Storms More Likely into the Weekend
Posted at 3:58 AM, Jul 08, 2021
