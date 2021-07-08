Still Warm and Muggy Thursday

Our on and off shower and storm chance keeps cycling up and down the rest of the week. Expect a partly sunny and muggy Thursday with highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms will develop ahead of an approaching cold front with a few in the morning but most aren't likely until late afternoon/evening. Friday will see our lowest chance for active weather with isolated showers and storms and a fairly quiet start to the weekend. Take advantage of it! More widespread rounds of showers, storms and heavy rain are heading our way the rest of the weekend.