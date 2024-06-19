Still Hot and Muggy Wednesday

Extra cloud cover will help briefly tamp the temperature down Wednesday, but we're still in for a very warm and muggy Juneteenth. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s around 90°. High pressure dominates the rest of the week and we're in for more sunshine, steamy air and highs climbing into the mid to upper 90s. The heat wave continues! We'll come close to record highs Friday through Sunday with the heat index in the upper 90s to triple digits. Relief is on the way, but it will be gradual, a couple of fronts will track through early next week with the second knocking highs back into the 80s by midweek.