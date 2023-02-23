Still Warm and Windy Thursday

We're in for a mostly sunny, windy and warm Thursday with well above normal highs in the mid 70s. A cold front will track southeast across the Commonwealth later in the day but moisture along it will be very limited. Watch for a few evening showers developing in its wake but most will stay dry. Much colder air rushes in overnight and lows will drop to around freezing and only make it back to the upper 40s/low 50s Friday, right around normal. We'll stay chilly Saturday but throw more rain showers into the mix. Another warm surge and storm chance will fire up early next week.