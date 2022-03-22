Still Warm but Becoming Unsettled

We're about to get active. Well above average warmth continues through midweek with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday but showers and storms will be on the rise as well. Coverage will be limited Tuesday, mainly north and west along a warm front closer to the Ohio River. Watch for a more widespread round of showers and rumbles of thunder overnight into Wednesday morning. A significant threat for severe storms continues across the deep south, we're still far enough north to miss most of it. If we see a few strong to severe storms it will be along a cold front Wednesday afternoon/evening with gusty wind and heavy rain. A reinforcing shot of colder air will follow and extend shower chances Friday. Expect a MUCH chillier weekend ahead with the chance for a few snow showers mixing in with rain showers Saturday.

