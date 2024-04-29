Still Warm Monday

We're keeping well above normal warmth rolling Monday but increasing late afternoon cloud cover will slowly pump the brakes. Expect highs around 80° in the Bluegrass and in the low to mid 80s southeast. Showers and storms will fire up overnight into Tuesday as a weakening cold front drops in. Severe storms aren't expected but watch for gusty wind and locally heavy rain. We'll briefly drop back to the low to mid 70s Tuesday then hit 80° with sunshine Wednesday. Thursday looks very warm, highs in the mid 80s but another round of showers and storms will develop Friday and wind down Saturday, potentially impacting the Kentucky Oaks and Derby.

