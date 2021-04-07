Watch
Still Warm Wednesday

But Unsettled Thursday
Posted at 3:29 AM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07

Our well above average spring warmth peaks midweek! Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s thanks to a south/southwest wind and partly sunny skies. We will need to watch out for a few showers and isolated t-showers developing this afternoon. More numerous showers and storms will blow through Thursday as a cold front does the same. The good news- there's no corresponding cold snap following our active weather. Highs will stay in the 60s and 70s the rest of the week and into the weekend.

