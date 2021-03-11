Menu

Still Windy and Warm Thursday

But Our Rain Chance is on the Rise
Thursday sunrise forecast
Posted at 3:56 AM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 11:52:14-05

We have one more balmy and unseasonably warm day to work with before it all goes south this weekend! Expect a gusty southwest wind to push highs back to around 70° again Thursday, even with increasing cloud cover and a few showers and isolated t-showers around. More widespread rain is expected overnight into Friday as a cold front slowly sags south. Watch for locally heavy rain (best chance out west) and falling highs. We'll drop from around 60° Friday, to the 50s Saturday and bottom out in the upper 40s Sunday with showers still hanging around.

