Storm Chances Increase Wednesday Night

Our weather is about to turn more active, if only briefly. A dying line of t-showers arrives this evening mainly across northern Kentucky. The best rain chances will be north of I-64 early in the night. The front responsible puts the brakes on in that area and begins to head back north as a warm front.

That sets the stage for Wednesday. A powerful storm will be revving up in the Midwest. For us it brings a brief surge of summer heat and humidity with highs in the 80s.

Severe storms form in the Midwest Wednesday afternoon which for them could be a major severe weather outbreak. The storms will then start heading south toward us later Wednesday night likely in a weaker state, but still could be strong with a marginal risk of severe weather here late Wednesday night.

Our storm chances will last into Thursday, so Stay Weather Aware.