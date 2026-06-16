Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Storm Chances Increase Wednesday Night

Temperature and Humidity Increase Wednesday
616spc.jpeg
Max Track
616spc.jpeg
Posted

Our weather is about to turn more active, if only briefly. A dying line of t-showers arrives this evening mainly across northern Kentucky. The best rain chances will be north of I-64 early in the night. The front responsible puts the brakes on in that area and begins to head back north as a warm front.

That sets the stage for Wednesday. A powerful storm will be revving up in the Midwest. For us it brings a brief surge of summer heat and humidity with highs in the 80s.

Severe storms form in the Midwest Wednesday afternoon which for them could be a major severe weather outbreak. The storms will then start heading south toward us later Wednesday night likely in a weaker state, but still could be strong with a marginal risk of severe weather here late Wednesday night.

Our storm chances will last into Thursday, so Stay Weather Aware.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18