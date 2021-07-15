Watch
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Storm Chances On The Way Up

Wetter Toward The Weekend
items.[0].image.alt
Max Track
thursday fcst.jpg
Posted at 2:30 PM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 14:30:14-04

There's no denying we're in a wet pattern. Even on the 'dry' day today, there have been a few showers around, but just not a widespread coverage. As we head into Friday, the pattern will be getting wetter again with a decent coverage of storms by Friday afternoon and expect even more on Saturday as a front stalls out. We could also see some locally heavy rainfall, especially on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight