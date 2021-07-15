Storm Chances On The Way Up

There's no denying we're in a wet pattern. Even on the 'dry' day today, there have been a few showers around, but just not a widespread coverage. As we head into Friday, the pattern will be getting wetter again with a decent coverage of storms by Friday afternoon and expect even more on Saturday as a front stalls out. We could also see some locally heavy rainfall, especially on Saturday.
Posted at 2:30 PM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 14:30:14-04
