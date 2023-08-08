Storm Chances Set To Return

We've enjoyed a calm weather day today after yesterday's storms. The calm is short-lived as another strong weather system arrives Wednesday late afternoon and especially at night.

Before that, we'll enjoy a good start to Wednesday with some sunshine. Clouds will be increasing and our first storm chances will be arriving by late afternoon. The initial push of storms should be declining as they arrive.

However, a second wave of storms will be arriving during the evening and overnight. These storms could be strong or severe and will also have locally heavy rain as a possibility into Thursday morning. It'll be a time to Stay Weather Aware and keep abreast of updated forecasts.