Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Storm Chances Set To Return

Stay Weather Aware Wednesday Night
88map.jfif
Posted at 5:06 PM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 17:39:37-04

We've enjoyed a calm weather day today after yesterday's storms. The calm is short-lived as another strong weather system arrives Wednesday late afternoon and especially at night.

88svr.jfif

Before that, we'll enjoy a good start to Wednesday with some sunshine. Clouds will be increasing and our first storm chances will be arriving by late afternoon. The initial push of storms should be declining as they arrive.

88map.jfif

However, a second wave of storms will be arriving during the evening and overnight. These storms could be strong or severe and will also have locally heavy rain as a possibility into Thursday morning. It'll be a time to Stay Weather Aware and keep abreast of updated forecasts.

88flood.jfif

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth