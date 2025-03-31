Storm Die Down, Temperatures Fall Monday Afternoon

The severe storm threat winds down early Monday, but we'll see a few lingering showers and storms in the morning as a cold front slowly tracks east and out of here. We'll hit our high in the 60s early in the day with afternoon temperatures falling into the 50s and 40s as colder air follows the front. Tuesday looks quiet, dry and cool with some sunshine returning and highs in the upper 50s. Stay weather aware midweek, another round of strong to severe storms may fire Wednesday night and with a front stalling out over the Commonwealth, a heavy rain threat sets up to wrap up the week. Rounds of showers, storms and torrential rain Thursday into the weekend could lead to hazardous flash flooding and a soggy start to the spring meet at Keeneland.

