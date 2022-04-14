Storm Threat About Done

The threat for severe storms is winding down and should be ending after midnight. After the storms, locally heavy rain will continue through much of the night.

There were reports of storm damage around Lexington. There were trees down like the one pictured on Lansdowne drive and also Cooper drive as well as other places.

There was a measured wind gust at the Blue Grass Airport of 56 mph about 9:30. That is on the threshold of severe wind gusts, so that was the cause of the damage around Lexington. There was a hurricane force gust of 75 mph in Shelby County. Other wind gusts were in the 40 and 50 mile per hour range.

After tonight, our weather calms down for a while with some nice April weather to finish the week.

