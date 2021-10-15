Storm Threat Rising Friday

We have an active Friday on the way with a potent cold front driving rounds of showers and storms our way to start the weekend and ushering in a significant cool snap after it departs. Watch for a few strong to severe storms (damaging wind) mainly late Friday afternoon into Friday evening. We'll see lingering Saturday morning showers rapidly winding down and the temperature tanking, from around 80° highs Friday to barely into the low 60s Saturday. Hello fall!
Posted at 3:47 AM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 03:47:56-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.