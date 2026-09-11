Storms Around For Saturday

One thing is for sure this weekend, Saturday won't be as hot as last weekend. It will still be warm, especially on Sunday when we head to the upper 80s. Saturday we'll top out in the low 80s

We'll see a lot of clouds Saturday, which will keep temperatures down. We will get some Sun will squeeze out, especially later in the day.

You'll need to keep Plan Bs ready to go. We'll have rain and t-storm chances pretty much at any time during the day, so there will be storms in the area. The rain and t-storm chances peak in the middle of the day and taper off later.