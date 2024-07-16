Storms Around Tonight And Tomorrow As The Heat Leaves

We've had a string of really hot summer days with the last few being exceptionally hot. Highs have been running in the mid and upper 90s with the heat index at and over 100. It's ending!

We've got thunderstorms in the area this evening and tonight. Some of those will have locally heavy rain. A Flood Watch is up mainly north of I-64 through tomorrow afternoon.

Where storms can follow one after another, rainfall of over an inch is possible. Also, a stronger storm with gusty winds can't be ruled out. Stay Weather Aware.

Cooler air with scattered storms tomorrow ahead of the cold front that will finally end this bout of The Muggies.

It will be less humid air and even cooler to finish the week. A lot of days coming in at and below normal through the next week.