Storms Arrive For Friday

Friday will be a day to Stay Weather Aware. It'll be a warm and humid day which will lead to thunderstorms developing, especially late afternoon. Some of these storms may be strong or severe with high winds being the greatest threat. Locally heavy rain is also possible. The storms look to arrive during the afternoon and will last into the evening. The Storm Prediction Center does have our part of Kentucky under the 'Slight' risk category.

Heavy rain is possible from these storms as well. The threat for rain will continue off and on through the weekend with another heavier batch arriving on Monday. Over the next 5 days we could pick up another 1 to 2 inches or more of rain.