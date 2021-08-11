Storms Briefly Back Off

We won't completely shake it but the chance for showers and storms backs off quite a bit midweek. Wednesday will end up partly sunny with a few showers and storms around. What will affect everyone- some seriously hot and steamy air! Expect highs on either side of 90° Wednesday and into the low to mid 90s Thursday. A heat advisory is in effect for western counties Wednesday and Thursday. Expect heat indices between 100° to 105° during peak afternoon heating. Stay hydrated and take it easy if possible. A cold front will spike showers and storms to start the weekend and take the edge off the heat and humidity.